Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRXT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.90%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that BioMed Momentum: VERU, NMLSF, PHRX, CRXT; Life Sciences Leaders Report Latest Advances in New Drug Development for COVID-19, Cancers, Glaucoma, and Autism.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRXT) and PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX).

As the global pharma market surpasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Over the last 12 months, CRXT stock dropped by -87.66%. The one-year Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.78. The average equity rating for CRXT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.50 million, with 21.73 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, CRXT stock reached a trading volume of 88762664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRXT shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08.

CRXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, CRXT shares gained by 77.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1117, while it was recorded at 1.0686 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7403 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.06.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [CRXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 78.20% of CRXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRXT stocks are: BRACEBRIDGE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,002,495, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,929,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in CRXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.21 million in CRXT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRXT] by around 2,176,025 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 133,815 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,993,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,303,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRXT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,048 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 103,393 shares during the same period.