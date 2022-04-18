ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $15.25 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.33%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that ChargePoint and Colorado Energy Office announce the completion of fast charging corridor along Highway 40.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

As part of a $10 million investment, the first of six corridors is now complete, and runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur, near the Utah border.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. Corridor A runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur near the Utah border.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -31.52%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.04. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.60 billion, with 367.00 million shares outstanding and 326.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 9594108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $26.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.33. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.08, while it was recorded at 16.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,541 million, or 48.30% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 51,101,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,127,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.69 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $279.74 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 95,331,700 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 18,298,389 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 53,011,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,641,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,418,821 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,239,104 shares during the same period.