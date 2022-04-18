Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell -2.78% so far this year. What now?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $19.56 price per share at the time. The company report on April 15, 2022 that Holland America Line Selects Winner of ‘Love Letters to Alaska’ Contest from More Than 40,000 Entries.

Deborah Thelwell from Phoenix, Arizona, named the grand prize winner of an Alaska cruise, along with nine runners-up from across the United States.

On Valentine’s Day 2022 Holland America Line launched a “Love Letters to Alaska” contest in celebration of its upcoming 75th anniversary season in the Great Land. More than 40,000 hopefuls submitted a personal letter professing their love for Alaska or why they would like to visit.

Carnival Corporation & plc represents 1.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.94 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $19.45 to $20.0884.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.00M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 25316714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.66, while it was recorded at 18.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.52 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $10,268 million, or 53.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,991,579, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.25 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $971.44 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 44,098,084 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 37,523,765 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 443,314,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,936,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,671,065 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,919,539 shares during the same period.