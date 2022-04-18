Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Revenue clocked in at $0.27 million, up 2.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price surged by 5.58 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), announced that on April 1, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) in response to the Company’s request for an extension of the date by which the Company is to file outstanding financial reports.

Camber Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) is not in compliance with NYSE American LLC’s (the “Exchange”) continued listing standards. Specifically, the Company is not in compliance with Section 134 and 1101 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) given the Company failed to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Filing Delinquency”) the following reports (collectively, the “Delayed Reports”): (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December31,2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021; and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.

A sum of 64654156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 69.51M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.92 and dropped to a low of $0.77 until finishing in the latest session at $0.87.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 793.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7613, while it was recorded at 0.7754 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9670 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 22,617,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,007,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.58 million in CEI stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.94 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 43,346,511 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 870,556 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,733,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,951,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,514,674 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 750,610 shares during the same period.