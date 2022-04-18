Barclays PLC [BCS] is -25.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] loss -0.78% or -0.06 points to close at $7.66 with a heavy trading volume of 10532925 shares. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Apollo Funds Complete Acquisition of Majority Stake in Novolex.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Novolex Holdings LLC (“Novolex” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of diverse and sustainable packaging products for the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets, from funds managed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Carlyle will retain a minority stake in the Company.

The financing for the acquisition includes the largest-ever sustainability-linked loan issued to date. Additional financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

It opened the trading session at $7.75, the shares rose to $7.7872 and dropped to $7.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCS points out that the company has recorded -29.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.09M shares, BCS reached to a volume of 10532925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $225 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 302.33.

Trading performance analysis for BCS stock

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.79 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.25, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.55. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.25.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.85. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $78,125 per employee.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $910 million, or 2.80% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 15,615,622, which is approximately 31.559% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 15,591,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.43 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $62.11 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -10.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barclays PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 19,624,541 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,774,735 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 90,414,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,813,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,148,321 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,056,343 shares during the same period.