AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell -33.75% so far this year. What now?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -2.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.02. The company report on April 12, 2022 that AMC Theatres® Continues Its Theatre Acquisition Strategy, Acquires Seven Locations and 66 Screens in Connecticut, Upstate New York and Annapolis, Maryland.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AMC will begin operations at four of its newly acquired locations on April 21 and 22; the additional three locations to open in the coming weeks.

These seven theatres are the latest strategic additions to the AMC circuit, joining seven other recently acquired theatres in the Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Chicago markets, all of which have already reopened or will reopen in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25333688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at 7.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.34%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $9.58 billion, with 531.40 million shares outstanding and 513.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.53M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 25333688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 18.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 18.19 for the last single week of trading, and 30.94 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $3,165 million, or 34.60% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,085,666, which is approximately -0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,892,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $772.93 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $239.42 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 20,126,536 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 5,590,476 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 149,916,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,633,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,609,010 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,393 shares during the same period.