AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain 19.87% so far this year. What now?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] gained 2.11% or 3.36 points to close at $162.31 with a heavy trading volume of 11074802 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, April 29, 2022, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT. It will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

It opened the trading session at $157.85, the shares rose to $163.87 and dropped to $156.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABBV points out that the company has recorded 49.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 11074802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $162.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $129 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $122, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 135 to 138.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.80, while it was recorded at 166.67 for the last single week of trading, and 127.71 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 2.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

There are presently around $193,151 million, or 69.00% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,312,069, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,197,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.81 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.88 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,647 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 62,140,133 shares. Additionally, 1,070 investors decreased positions by around 50,542,993 shares, while 326 investors held positions by with 1,077,329,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,012,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 369 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,072,759 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,362,246 shares during the same period.