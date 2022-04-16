why BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.00

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] loss -9.88% or -0.24 points to close at $2.19 with a heavy trading volume of 343284 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that BeyondSpring Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 14, 2022. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Financials & Filings” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, BeyondSpring Inc., 28 Liberty Street, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10005 USA.

It opened the trading session at $2.34, the shares rose to $2.4295 and dropped to $2.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYSI points out that the company has recorded -87.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 448.46K shares, BYSI reached to a volume of 343284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYSI shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $45 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for BYSI stock

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.12. With this latest performance, BYSI shares gained by 17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -35672.78. BeyondSpring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33873.89.

Return on Total Capital for BYSI is now -97.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.88. Additionally, BYSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] managed to generate an average of -$670,033 per employee.BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]

There are presently around $16 million, or 19.50% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,540,791, which is approximately -3.819% of the company’s market cap and around 66.47% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 773,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in BYSI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.11 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly 14.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 2,102,750 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,556,283 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 691,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,350,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 426,600 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 664,905 shares during the same period.