why Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.33

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AMEH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.68% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.17%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that The Oncology Institute Names Mihir Shah as Chief Financial Officer.

Shah Brings 15 Years of Financial Leadership in Public and Private Healthcare Companies.

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI) today announced the appointment of Mihir Shah as chief financial officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Shah will lead the Accounting, Finance, Revenue Cycle Management, and Investor Relations functions, playing a key role in driving TOI’s public company success and executing the strategic growth plan. Mr. Shah succeeds Scott Dalgleish, who will serve as a senior advisor through a transition period.

Over the last 12 months, AMEH stock rose by 59.02%. The one-year Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.55. The average equity rating for AMEH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 44.49 million shares outstanding and 37.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 359.93K shares, AMEH stock reached a trading volume of 339168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMEH shares is $72.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMEH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMEH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMEH in the course of the last twelve months was 125.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

AMEH Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, AMEH shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMEH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.38 for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.10, while it was recorded at 42.68 for the last single week of trading, and 71.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

AMEH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMEH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. go to 10.70%.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $746 million, or 31.90% of AMEH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMEH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,960,508, which is approximately 1.588% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,897,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.59 million in AMEH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $50.31 million in AMEH stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AMEH] by around 1,787,777 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,185,237 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,376,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,349,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMEH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 498,770 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 238,795 shares during the same period.