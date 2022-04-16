Wall Street Analyst Resumed Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE: MNRL] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Brigham Minerals, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for May 5, 2022.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals” or “the Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce first quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

A sum of 339667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 532.14K shares. Brigham Minerals Inc. shares reached a high of $28.3299 and dropped to a low of $27.87 until finishing in the latest session at $27.93.

The one-year MNRL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.82. The average equity rating for MNRL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNRL shares is $30.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNRL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Brigham Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MNRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brigham Minerals Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNRL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

MNRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, MNRL shares gained by 17.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.47 for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.48, while it was recorded at 27.57 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brigham Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +67.24. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MNRL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brigham Minerals Inc. go to 15.97%.

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,103 million, or 83.00% of MNRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNRL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,238,147, which is approximately 5.659% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,392,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.67 million in MNRL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $86.77 million in MNRL stock with ownership of nearly 62.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE:MNRL] by around 3,845,309 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,898,633 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,733,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,476,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNRL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,572 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 424,414 shares during the same period.