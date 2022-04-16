Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ferro Corporation [FOE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ferro Corporation [NYSE: FOE] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $21.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 1, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING MULTIMEDIA Ferro Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Continuing Operations*:.

Net Sales increased 2.5% to $266.3M, or 4.4% on a constant currency basis.

Ferro Corporation represents 82.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.82 billion with the latest information. FOE stock price has been found in the range of $21.73 to $21.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 703.58K shares, FOE reached a trading volume of 344804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ferro Corporation [FOE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOE shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Ferro Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Ferro Corporation stock. On August 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for FOE shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferro Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for FOE stock

Ferro Corporation [FOE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, FOE shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Ferro Corporation [FOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.74, while it was recorded at 21.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.26 for the last 200 days.

Ferro Corporation [FOE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferro Corporation [FOE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +30.14. Ferro Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.41.

Ferro Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Ferro Corporation [FOE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferro Corporation go to 22.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ferro Corporation [FOE]

There are presently around $1,700 million, or 95.90% of FOE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,466,025, which is approximately 2.227% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,010,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.88 million in FOE stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $110.03 million in FOE stock with ownership of nearly 2.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferro Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Ferro Corporation [NYSE:FOE] by around 5,126,506 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,869,886 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 65,194,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,190,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,173,728 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,114,908 shares during the same period.