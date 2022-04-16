Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] Revenue clocked in at $331.30 million, down -70.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ: TRHC] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.90 during the day while it closed the day at $4.45. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Partnership Extension with Gary and Mary West PACE.

TRHC will continue to provide the North County San Diego PACE program with medication safety, pharmacy, and pharmacy benefit solutions.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five-year renewal with Gary and Mary West PACE for its CareKinesis PACE Pharmacy and Pharmastar services. Gary and Mary West PACE is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in San Marcos, CA, which currently serves over 180 participants who live in North County San Diego. TRHC has partnered with Gary and Mary West PACE since 2018, with the program holding its official opening in October 2019.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock has also loss -12.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRHC stock has declined by -70.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.71% and lost -70.33% year-on date.

The market cap for TRHC stock reached $117.26 million, with 23.47 million shares outstanding and 22.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.34K shares, TRHC reached a trading volume of 342209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRHC shares is $11.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRHC stock. On March 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TRHC shares from 41 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRHC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TRHC stock trade performance evaluation

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, TRHC shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.26 for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 20.65 for the last 200 days.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.24 and a Gross Margin at +15.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.28.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. go to 30.00%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [TRHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97 million, or 91.00% of TRHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,693,915, which is approximately 5.646% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 3,467,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.43 million in TRHC stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $7.93 million in TRHC stock with ownership of nearly -33.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. [NASDAQ:TRHC] by around 4,629,575 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,073,847 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,097,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,801,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRHC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 799,240 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,535,062 shares during the same period.