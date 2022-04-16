Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] Stock trading around $51.37 per share: What’s Next?

Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE: SKY] closed the trading session at $51.37 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.13, while the highest price level was $54.03. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Skyline Homes Awarded America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Two Years in a Row.

Lifestory Research recognized Skyline Homes as America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder in both 2021 and 2022. In a study conducted by Lifestory Research, participants found Skyline Homes to demonstrate excellence in the manufactured homebuilding industry.

Skyline received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Brand study in 2021 and 2022. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.96 percent and weekly performance of 1.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 598.88K shares, SKY reached to a volume of 343242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKY shares is $86.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Skyline Champion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Skyline Champion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SKY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyline Champion Corporation is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SKY stock trade performance evaluation

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, SKY shares dropped by -25.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.85, while it was recorded at 51.50 for the last single week of trading, and 65.68 for the last 200 days.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.73 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Skyline Champion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKY is now 17.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.46. Additionally, SKY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] managed to generate an average of $11,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.67.Skyline Champion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyline Champion Corporation go to 40.20%.

Skyline Champion Corporation [SKY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,841 million, or 99.84% of SKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKY stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,528,511, which is approximately -18.884% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,322,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.42 million in SKY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $206.17 million in SKY stock with ownership of nearly 3.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyline Champion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Skyline Champion Corporation [NYSE:SKY] by around 5,004,524 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,185,564 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,109,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,299,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,519,436 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 401,042 shares during the same period.