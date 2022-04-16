Market cap of Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] reaches 1.06B – now what?

Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE: XPOF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.23%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Offering”) by certain of the Company’s existing stockholders, affiliates of Snapdragon Capital Partners (the “Selling Stockholders”), at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock to be sold by the Selling Stockholders at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders.

BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as the joint book-running managers and underwriters for the proposed Offering and Morgan Stanley is also acting as a joint book-running manager. Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, Baird and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners for the proposed Offering. Roth Capital Partners and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed Offering.

The one-year Xponential Fitness Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.32. The average equity rating for XPOF stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.06 billion, with 46.87 million shares outstanding and 21.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 286.26K shares, XPOF stock reached a trading volume of 343758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPOF shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Xponential Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Xponential Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on XPOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xponential Fitness Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPOF in the course of the last twelve months was 76.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

XPOF Stock Performance Analysis:

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, XPOF shares dropped by -8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.64% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.22, while it was recorded at 22.43 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Xponential Fitness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.47 and a Gross Margin at +66.83. Xponential Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.40.

Xponential Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XPOF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xponential Fitness Inc. go to 54.20%.

Xponential Fitness Inc. [XPOF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $209 million, or 86.50% of XPOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPOF stocks are: OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD with ownership of 2,842,647, which is approximately -20.766% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 1,400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.18 million in XPOF stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.32 million in XPOF stock with ownership of nearly 23.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xponential Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Xponential Fitness Inc. [NYSE:XPOF] by around 2,396,204 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,893,981 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,078,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,368,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPOF stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,648 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,015 shares during the same period.