Market cap of Neogen Corporation [NEOG] reaches 3.24B – now what?

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -2.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.06. The company report on April 11, 2022 that NEOGEN Launches Prozap® Protectus Pour-On Insecticide – IGR.

Unique combination of active ingredients provides beef producers a triple-action option for insect control .

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has added a new product to the trusted Prozap® insect control line.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 339428 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Neogen Corporation stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.35%.

The market cap for NEOG stock reached $3.24 billion, with 107.82 million shares outstanding and 107.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.79K shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 339428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Neogen Corporation [NEOG]?

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Neogen Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEOG in the course of the last twelve months was 64.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.60.

How has NEOG stock performed recently?

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.55 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.99, while it was recorded at 30.88 for the last single week of trading, and 40.31 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.83 and a Gross Margin at +45.91. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.00.

Return on Total Capital for NEOG is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neogen Corporation [NEOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, NEOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neogen Corporation [NEOG] managed to generate an average of $33,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Earnings analysis for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]

There are presently around $3,012 million, or 94.10% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,899,239, which is approximately -1.228% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,649,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.18 million in NEOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $318.16 million in NEOG stock with ownership of nearly 0.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neogen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ:NEOG] by around 3,898,518 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 3,807,848 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 92,498,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,205,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,728,803 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 693,495 shares during the same period.