Market Analysts see WESCO International Inc. [WCC] gaining to $125. Time to buy?

WESCO International Inc. [NYSE: WCC] slipped around -0.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $123.19 at the close of the session, down -0.58%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Wesco Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco’s website, www.wesco.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of Wesco’s Investor Relations website.

Wesco will also be participating in the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on June 1. Details about Wesco’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.

WESCO International Inc. stock is now -6.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WCC Stock saw the intraday high of $126.535 and lowest of $123.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.92, which means current price is +16.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 447.88K shares, WCC reached a trading volume of 348465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WESCO International Inc. [WCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCC shares is $157.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for WESCO International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $71 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for WESCO International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on WCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WESCO International Inc. is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCC in the course of the last twelve months was 509.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has WCC stock performed recently?

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, WCC shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for WESCO International Inc. [WCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.10, while it was recorded at 120.43 for the last single week of trading, and 121.20 for the last 200 days.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WESCO International Inc. [WCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.22 and a Gross Margin at +19.73. WESCO International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80.

WESCO International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for WESCO International Inc. [WCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WESCO International Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for WESCO International Inc. [WCC]

There are presently around $5,830 million, or 97.40% of WCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCC stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 5,700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,522,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.1 million in WCC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $405.15 million in WCC stock with ownership of nearly 3.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WESCO International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in WESCO International Inc. [NYSE:WCC] by around 3,734,893 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 4,035,223 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 39,553,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,324,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,433,083 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 554,999 shares during the same period.