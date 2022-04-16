Market Analysts see Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] price plunged by -2.71 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Appointment of New Chairman of the Board.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced the appointment of Donald Colvin to succeed Kevin Kennedy as its new chairman of the board of directors (“Board”), effective immediately.

Mr. Colvin is a seasoned business leader who has held a number of leadership positions for multinational companies, including the role of Chief Financial Officer for ON Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Isola, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and European Silicon Structures. Mr. Colvin currently serves as an independent director for Maxeon’s Board, Chairman of its Audit Committee and member of its Coordination Committee and Compensation Committee. Mr. Colvin also serves as an independent director and chairman of the audit committee for Viavi Solutions and Agilysys.

A sum of 338600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 548.91K shares. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $14.19 and dropped to a low of $13.21 until finishing in the latest session at $13.29.

The one-year MAXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.26. The average equity rating for MAXN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $26 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MAXN stock. On May 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAXN shares from 45 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

MAXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, MAXN shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.88 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 15.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.98 and a Gross Margin at -3.99. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, or 36.60% of MAXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,688,363, which is approximately -6.555% of the company’s market cap and around 49.67% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,923,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.86 million in MAXN stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $20.97 million in MAXN stock with ownership of nearly 3.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:MAXN] by around 1,745,908 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,469,083 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 10,311,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,526,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 497,743 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 933,640 shares during the same period.