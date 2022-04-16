Market Analysts see Codexis Inc. [CDXS] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

Codexis Inc. [NASDAQ: CDXS] loss -4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $18.39 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Codexis and Molecular Assemblies Announce Results of First Collaboration on a Proprietary High Performing DNA Polymerase to Supercharge Fully Enzymatic DNA Synthesis.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Molecular Assemblies has pioneered Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (or FES™) technology with an in-process purification step to overcome the length, purity, and accuracy limitations of the current chemical DNA synthesis method.

The collaboration between Molecular Assemblies and Codexis leveraged Codexis’ CodeEvolver® technology to develop a high performing enzyme to enable Molecular Assemblies’ Fully Enzymatic Synthesis and Key Customer Program start in late 2022.

Codexis Inc. represents 64.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.24 billion with the latest information. CDXS stock price has been found in the range of $17.96 to $19.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 808.46K shares, CDXS reached a trading volume of 341016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Codexis Inc. [CDXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDXS shares is $35.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Codexis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Codexis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Codexis Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Trading performance analysis for CDXS stock

Codexis Inc. [CDXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, CDXS shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Codexis Inc. [CDXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.57, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 25.52 for the last 200 days.

Codexis Inc. [CDXS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Codexis Inc. [CDXS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.67 and a Gross Margin at +75.83. Codexis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.09.

Codexis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Codexis Inc. [CDXS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Codexis Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Codexis Inc. [CDXS]

There are presently around $1,235 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDXS stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,182,402, which is approximately 8.515% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,144,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.62 million in CDXS stocks shares; and CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $79.63 million in CDXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Codexis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Codexis Inc. [NASDAQ:CDXS] by around 12,630,316 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 8,698,763 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,837,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,166,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDXS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,046,410 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 805,278 shares during the same period.