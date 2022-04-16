Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] moved up 2.17: Why It’s Important

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.70 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Forest River and Lightning eMotors Expand Partnership to Offer Factory-Certified All-Electric Repower Program for Shuttle Buses and Passenger Vans.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Expanded partnership will accelerate repowering of Forest River shuttle buses and passenger vans across the U.S.

There are currently more than 50,000 shuttle buses and vans eligible for the program.

Lightning eMotors Inc. stock is now -21.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEV Stock saw the intraday high of $4.78 and lowest of $4.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.13, which means current price is +18.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ZEV reached a trading volume of 339722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

How has ZEV stock performed recently?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, ZEV shares dropped by -9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.89 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.76 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -480.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.35.

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.80.

Insider trade positions for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $46 million, or 13.60% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,511,093, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,715,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.06 million in ZEV stocks shares; and BANK OF THE WEST, currently with $3.34 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 30.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 5,566,066 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,177,406 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,024,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,767,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,447,466 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 939,750 shares during the same period.