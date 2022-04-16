Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on MBIA Inc. [MBI] – find out why.

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.04 during the day while it closed the day at $13.62. The company report on February 28, 2022 that MBIA Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its full year and fourth quarter 2021 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

MBIA Inc. stock has also gained 0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MBI stock has declined by -16.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.74% and lost -13.74% year-on date.

The market cap for MBI stock reached $744.88 million, with 49.59 million shares outstanding and 47.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 454.74K shares, MBI reached a trading volume of 344964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MBIA Inc. [MBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBI shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2016, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on MBI stock. On June 29, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MBI shares from 20 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBI in the course of the last twelve months was 1.46.

MBI stock trade performance evaluation

MBIA Inc. [MBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, MBI shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.64, while it was recorded at 13.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -184.91. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MBIA Inc. [MBI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $520 million, or 70.90% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/ with ownership of 4,978,900, which is approximately 0.223% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,213,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.39 million in MBI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.44 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MBIA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 2,001,385 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,004,715 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 34,189,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,195,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,737 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 776,545 shares during the same period.