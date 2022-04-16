JP Morgan slashes price target on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] – find out why.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE: OEC] loss -0.39% or -0.06 points to close at $15.29 with a heavy trading volume of 339909 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Orion Engineered Carbons Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:.

It opened the trading session at $15.42, the shares rose to $15.66 and dropped to $15.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OEC points out that the company has recorded -18.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 621.87K shares, OEC reached to a volume of 339909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OEC shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $14.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $7, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on OEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91.

Trading performance analysis for OEC stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, OEC shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.97 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. go to 31.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]

There are presently around $867 million, or 91.40% of OEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEC stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 5,325,628, which is approximately -4.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,568,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.86 million in OEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.16 million in OEC stock with ownership of nearly 1.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE:OEC] by around 3,812,943 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 5,237,048 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 47,657,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,707,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,360 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,492,683 shares during the same period.