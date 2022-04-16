Jefferies lifts OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OSW] traded at a high on 04/14/22, posting a 1.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.50. The company report on March 2, 2022 that OneSpaWorld Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Both Fourth Quarter Revenue and Cash Burn Rate Reported at the Better End of the Range Provided on January 10, 2022.

Return to Positive Cash Flow from Operations in December; Ends Fiscal 2021 with Liquidity of $46 Million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 345099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at 2.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

The market cap for OSW stock reached $825.72 million, with 91.86 million shares outstanding and 43.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 286.85K shares, OSW reached a trading volume of 345099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSW shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has OSW stock performed recently?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, OSW shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.01 and a Gross Margin at -25.37. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.85.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [OSW]

There are presently around $792 million, or 98.50% of OSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSW stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 14,718,904, which is approximately 5.08% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,378,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.48 million in OSW stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $53.78 million in OSW stock with ownership of nearly -14.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OSW] by around 3,699,244 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,183,712 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 66,541,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,424,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSW stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,420 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 921,194 shares during the same period.