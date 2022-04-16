Insulet Corporation [PODD] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, down -0.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.50%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Insulet to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 5, 2022 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.insulet.com/events, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. To participate in the live call via phone, please pre-register online here to receive a telephone number, passcode, and a unique registrant ID required to enter the call.

Over the last 12 months, PODD stock dropped by -11.28%. The one-year Insulet Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.88. The average equity rating for PODD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.23 billion, with 69.08 million shares outstanding and 68.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 639.67K shares, PODD stock reached a trading volume of 349187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Insulet Corporation [PODD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $292.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Insulet Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PODD stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PODD shares from 300 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 11.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.42.

PODD Stock Performance Analysis:

Insulet Corporation [PODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, PODD shares gained by 10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 252.34, while it was recorded at 261.63 for the last single week of trading, and 273.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Insulet Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.47 and a Gross Margin at +68.80. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insulet Corporation [PODD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,622 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,311,883, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,811,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in PODD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.75 billion in PODD stock with ownership of nearly -6.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insulet Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD] by around 5,656,612 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 4,495,825 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 60,520,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,672,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PODD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,824,559 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,166,133 shares during the same period.