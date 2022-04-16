Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP] is -41.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Installed Building Products Inc. [NYSE: IBP] loss -0.12% or -0.1 points to close at $80.45 with a heavy trading volume of 346036 shares. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Central Aluminum Supply Corporation.

Acquisition Adds Approximately $45 Million of Annual Revenue.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, announced today the acquisition of Central Aluminum Supply Corporation and Central Aluminum Supply of North Jersey, LLC (“CAS”). Established in 2004, CAS is headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey and is a distributor of gutter supplies and accessories to residential, multifamily and commercial markets, primarily in existing or retrofit construction projects across the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

It opened the trading session at $81.19, the shares rose to $82.23 and dropped to $79.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBP points out that the company has recorded -27.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 235.44K shares, IBP reached to a volume of 346036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBP shares is $121.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Installed Building Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $117 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Installed Building Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Installed Building Products Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBP in the course of the last twelve months was 40.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for IBP stock

Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, IBP shares dropped by -20.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.87, while it was recorded at 79.46 for the last single week of trading, and 115.86 for the last 200 days.

Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.93. Installed Building Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36.

Installed Building Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Installed Building Products Inc. go to 36.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Installed Building Products Inc. [IBP]

There are presently around $1,904 million, or 75.80% of IBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,839,794, which is approximately 2.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,506,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.65 million in IBP stocks shares; and FINDLAY PARK PARTNERS LLP, currently with $149.73 million in IBP stock with ownership of nearly 54.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Installed Building Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Installed Building Products Inc. [NYSE:IBP] by around 2,083,709 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,456 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 19,347,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,662,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 891,085 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 242,551 shares during the same period.