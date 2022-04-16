Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] Stock trading around $0.74 per share: What’s Next?

Fury Gold Mines Limited [AMEX: FURY] gained 1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Fury Announces CAD$11,000,000 Private Placement.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) (“Fury” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into subscription agreements with two placees who include a Canadian corporate investor and a US institutional investor for a private placement sale of 13.75 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.80 for proceeds of CAD$11.0 million (the “Private Placement”).

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund continued exploration at the Company’s Eau Claire project in Quebec and for general working capital.

Fury Gold Mines Limited represents 125.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $115.23 million with the latest information. FURY stock price has been found in the range of $0.72 to $0.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 217.16K shares, FURY reached a trading volume of 339372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fury Gold Mines Limited is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.94. With this latest performance, FURY shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FURY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.29 for Fury Gold Mines Limited [FURY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6885, while it was recorded at 0.6785 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7357 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.62.

Fury Gold Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $4 million, or 69.44% of FURY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FURY stocks are: INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with ownership of 2,168,906, which is approximately -1.224% of the company’s market cap and around 65.73% of the total institutional ownership; ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 975,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in FURY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $0.68 million in FURY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fury Gold Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Fury Gold Mines Limited [AMEX:FURY] by around 593,651 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 866,135 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,749,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,209,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FURY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,216 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 374,512 shares during the same period.