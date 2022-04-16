For Shutterstock Inc. [SSTK], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

Shutterstock Inc. [NYSE: SSTK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.93%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Shutterstock To Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on April 26, 2022.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and creative workflow solutions for brands, businesses and media companies, will report its first quarter 2022 business and financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed in the U.S. at (844) 634-1442 or outside the U.S. at (615) 247-0239 with the conference ID# 9054804. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on Shutterstock’s website at http://investor.shutterstock.com.

Over the last 12 months, SSTK stock dropped by -18.48%. The one-year Shutterstock Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.64. The average equity rating for SSTK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.01 billion, with 36.51 million shares outstanding and 24.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 300.52K shares, SSTK stock reached a trading volume of 340302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shutterstock Inc. [SSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSTK shares is $121.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Shutterstock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Shutterstock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shutterstock Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 19.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SSTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Shutterstock Inc. [SSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, SSTK shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Shutterstock Inc. [SSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.06, while it was recorded at 83.95 for the last single week of trading, and 104.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shutterstock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shutterstock Inc. [SSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +63.16. Shutterstock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.62.

Shutterstock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SSTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shutterstock Inc. go to 10.25%.

Shutterstock Inc. [SSTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,976 million, or 67.70% of SSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,858,568, which is approximately 6.81% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,749,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.09 million in SSTK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $162.51 million in SSTK stock with ownership of nearly -14.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shutterstock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Shutterstock Inc. [NYSE:SSTK] by around 1,946,136 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 1,918,703 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 20,385,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,250,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSTK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 151,733 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 201,895 shares during the same period.