For Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP], Analyst sees a rise to $505. What next?

Roper Technologies Inc. [NYSE: ROP] closed the trading session at $461.16 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $460.82, while the highest price level was $472.12. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Roper Technologies Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, ended March 31, 2022, will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 844-750-4898 (US/Canada) or +1 412-317-5294, using Roper Technologies as the conference reference. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper’s website prior to the start of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.24 percent and weekly performance of -4.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 509.21K shares, ROP reached to a volume of 347032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROP shares is $518.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Roper Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Roper Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $487, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ROP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roper Technologies Inc. is set at 8.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ROP stock trade performance evaluation

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, ROP shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 455.77, while it was recorded at 472.72 for the last single week of trading, and 468.92 for the last 200 days.

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.34 and a Gross Margin at +67.80. Roper Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12.

Roper Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roper Technologies Inc. go to 7.50%.

Roper Technologies Inc. [ROP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,534 million, or 95.10% of ROP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,846,059, which is approximately -3.603% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,682,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in ROP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.35 billion in ROP stock with ownership of nearly -3.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roper Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 546 institutional holders increased their position in Roper Technologies Inc. [NYSE:ROP] by around 5,460,740 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 4,284,023 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 88,992,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,737,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROP stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,290 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 206,008 shares during the same period.