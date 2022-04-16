Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] is -20.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] slipped around -0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.55 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY TO WEBCAST A DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS ON MAY 10, 2022.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] will report its financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2022 before the market opens on May 10, 2022. Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on May 10, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.edgewell.com, under “Investors,” and “News and Events” tabs or by using the following link:.

Edgewell Personal Care Company stock is now -20.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EPC Stock saw the intraday high of $37.66 and lowest of $36.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.86, which means current price is +6.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 574.87K shares, EPC reached a trading volume of 340224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPC shares is $45.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edgewell Personal Care Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Edgewell Personal Care Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on EPC stock. On February 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EPC shares from 38 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewell Personal Care Company is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has EPC stock performed recently?

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, EPC shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.86, while it was recorded at 36.79 for the last single week of trading, and 40.53 for the last 200 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.61. Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.61.

Return on Total Capital for EPC is now 9.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.57. Additionally, EPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Edgewell Personal Care Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edgewell Personal Care Company go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Edgewell Personal Care Company [EPC]

There are presently around $1,839 million, or 94.80% of EPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,616,682, which is approximately 2.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,062,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.6 million in EPC stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $110.13 million in EPC stock with ownership of nearly -2.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edgewell Personal Care Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE:EPC] by around 2,789,981 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 4,262,475 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 43,266,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,318,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 992,091 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 833,780 shares during the same period.