Core & Main Inc. [CNM] Revenue clocked in at $5.00 billion, down -22.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Core & Main Inc. [NYSE: CNM] gained 0.51% or 0.12 points to close at $23.62 with a heavy trading volume of 338797 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Lock City Supply Inc..

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lock City Supply Inc., a full-service distributor of water and wastewater products, based in New York.

“With almost 50 years of industry experience, Lock City Supply has proven itself to be a distributor of choice in its local market. This strategic acquisition will allow us to better serve our combined customer base alongside a great group of people and we’re excited to welcome them into the Core & Main family,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

It opened the trading session at $23.61, the shares rose to $23.94 and dropped to $23.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNM points out that the company has recorded -7.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 817.91K shares, CNM reached to a volume of 338797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Core & Main Inc. [CNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $31 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Core & Main Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CNM stock

Core & Main Inc. [CNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.08% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.93, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading.

Core & Main Inc. [CNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core & Main Inc. [CNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.82. Core & Main Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.74.

Core & Main Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Core & Main Inc. [CNM]

There are presently around $5,556 million, or 92.10% of CNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNM stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 191,796,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 8,620,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.62 million in CNM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $125.64 million in CNM stock with ownership of nearly -1.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core & Main Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Core & Main Inc. [NYSE:CNM] by around 8,824,005 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,138,517 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 224,281,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,243,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,383,491 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 574,393 shares during the same period.