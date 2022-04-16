COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] Is Currently -4.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ: CMPS] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -4.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.60. The company report on April 4, 2022 that COMPASS Pathways to participate in Needham Healthcare conference.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:15pm ET on 14 April 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 342760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of COMPASS Pathways plc stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.81%.

The market cap for CMPS stock reached $551.50 million, with 41.85 million shares outstanding and 6.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 278.99K shares, CMPS reached a trading volume of 342760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPS shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for COMPASS Pathways plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for COMPASS Pathways plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CMPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMPASS Pathways plc is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24.

How has CMPS stock performed recently?

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, CMPS shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 12.65 for the last single week of trading, and 26.19 for the last 200 days.

COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 247.58. Additionally, CMPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.11.

COMPASS Pathways plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.50 and a Current Ratio set at 19.50.

Insider trade positions for COMPASS Pathways plc [CMPS]

There are presently around $96 million, or 19.30% of CMPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPS stocks are: AGF INVESTMENTS INC. with ownership of 1,000,732, which is approximately 56.935% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 763,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.62 million in CMPS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $7.9 million in CMPS stock with ownership of nearly 521.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMPASS Pathways plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in COMPASS Pathways plc [NASDAQ:CMPS] by around 3,815,102 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 3,546,035 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 226,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,587,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,215,735 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,996,529 shares during the same period.