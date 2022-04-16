Cintas Corporation [CTAS] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $517

Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ: CTAS] price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$5.71. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Cintas Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of common stock payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas’ initial public offering 38 years ago in 1983.

Any future dividend declarations, including the amount of any dividends, are at the discretion of the Board of Directors and dependent upon then-existing conditions, including the Company’s operating results and financial condition, capital requirements, contractual restrictions, business prospects and other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

A sum of 345833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 527.65K shares. Cintas Corporation shares reached a high of $423.47 and dropped to a low of $412.90 until finishing in the latest session at $413.67.

The one-year CTAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46. The average equity rating for CTAS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cintas Corporation [CTAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTAS shares is $462.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cintas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $410 to $490. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Cintas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTAS stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CTAS shares from 389 to 425.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cintas Corporation is set at 9.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTAS in the course of the last twelve months was 64.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, CTAS shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.52 for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 393.60, while it was recorded at 419.19 for the last single week of trading, and 404.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cintas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cintas Corporation [CTAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +46.58. Cintas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.50.

Return on Total Capital for CTAS is now 22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.66. Additionally, CTAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] managed to generate an average of $27,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Cintas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CTAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cintas Corporation go to 11.10%.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,824 million, or 65.90% of CTAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,891,779, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,164,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in CTAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in CTAS stock with ownership of nearly 1.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cintas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 484 institutional holders increased their position in Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ:CTAS] by around 4,590,969 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 3,269,607 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 59,401,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,262,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTAS stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,658 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 400,632 shares during the same period.