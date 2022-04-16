BofA Securities lifts Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE: GTLS] closed the trading session at $179.02 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $175.13, while the highest price level was $179.69. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Chart Industries Releases Third Annual Sustainability Report and ESG Metrics.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Performance Report, which is posted in the ESG section of our website. In the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts, how we help our customers accomplish their ESG targets and safety records, as well as our diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Chart is proud to be a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of cryogenic process technologies and equipment for the Nexus of Clean™ ─ clean power, clean water, clean food and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. Our leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for the various end markets we serve, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Disclosing our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers, shareholders and communities. Here are some highlights of our ESG efforts:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.25 percent and weekly performance of 4.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 653.79K shares, GTLS reached to a volume of 340182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLS shares is $193.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Chart Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $186 to $171. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Chart Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $206, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GTLS stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GTLS shares from 207 to 199.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chart Industries Inc. is set at 7.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

GTLS stock trade performance evaluation

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, GTLS shares gained by 9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.19, while it was recorded at 175.71 for the last single week of trading, and 164.02 for the last 200 days.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.07 and a Gross Margin at +21.85. Chart Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Chart Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chart Industries Inc. go to 56.91%.

Chart Industries Inc. [GTLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,410 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,908,828, which is approximately -0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,814,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.86 million in GTLS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $679.14 million in GTLS stock with ownership of nearly 44.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chart Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Chart Industries Inc. [NYSE:GTLS] by around 3,238,536 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 3,394,518 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 34,760,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,393,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 746,142 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 234,203 shares during the same period.