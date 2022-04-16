Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] fell -24.32% so far this year. What now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ACLS] slipped around -1.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.43 at the close of the session, down -3.32%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF PURION DRAGON™ HIGH CURRENT IMPLANTER TO SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of the Purion Dragon™ high current implanter, including follow-on orders and a new customer penetration for advanced memory device fabrication. The Purion Dragon has a revolutionary high current implanter architecture, featuring innovative orthogonal beam optics, designed to address critical implant steps for advanced memory and logic applications. The systems shipped in the first and second quarter of 2022.

Axcelis announced multiple shipments of the Purion Dragon™ high current implanter.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. stock is now -24.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACLS Stock saw the intraday high of $59.1545 and lowest of $56.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.74, which means current price is +4.11% above from all time high which was touched on 03/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 536.28K shares, ACLS reached a trading volume of 343420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACLS shares is $84.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $37 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ACLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axcelis Technologies Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACLS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has ACLS stock performed recently?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, ACLS shares dropped by -21.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.20, while it was recorded at 57.54 for the last single week of trading, and 57.16 for the last 200 days.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.22 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.20.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcelis Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]

There are presently around $1,561 million, or 85.30% of ACLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,011,615, which is approximately 0.967% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,672,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.83 million in ACLS stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $118.21 million in ACLS stock with ownership of nearly -5.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axcelis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Axcelis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ACLS] by around 2,557,913 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 4,056,163 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 21,054,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,668,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACLS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 902,441 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 166,589 shares during the same period.