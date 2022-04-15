Wunderlich slashes price target on Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] – find out why.

Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ: GLBS] closed the trading session at $2.31 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.09, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at www.globusmaritime.gr under Investor Relations.

Alternatively, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Globus’ Investor Relations Advisor at:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.00 percent and weekly performance of 11.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 259.71K shares, GLBS reached to a volume of 416091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLBS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Globus Maritime Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2012, representing the official price target for Globus Maritime Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4.50, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on GLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Maritime Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLBS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.80.

GLBS stock trade performance evaluation

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, GLBS shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.68 and a Gross Margin at -25.96. Globus Maritime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.81.

Return on Total Capital for GLBS is now -10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.17. Additionally, GLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Globus Maritime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.90% of GLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBS stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 716,376, which is approximately 28.64% of the company’s market cap and around 0.92% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 270,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in GLBS stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $0.25 million in GLBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globus Maritime Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ:GLBS] by around 356,635 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 196,486 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 910,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,463,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 189,538 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 45,483 shares during the same period.