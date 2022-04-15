Wolfe Research slashes price target on EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] – find out why.

EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE: EPAM] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -5.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $290.06. The company report on April 11, 2022 that EPAM Launches Ukraine Assistance Fund.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Advancing EPAM’s Ongoing Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has established the EPAM Ukraine Assistance Fund (the ‘Assistance Fund’) to support charitable aid organizations that provide direct relief to those in vulnerable situations across Ukraine. This fund is separate from and in addition to the $100 million humanitarian commitment that EPAM announced on March 4, 2022, and to the Company’s previously established relief programs, donations, and the work of EPAM volunteers on the ground.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 664713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EPAM Systems Inc. stands at 8.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.02%.

The market cap for EPAM stock reached $14.98 billion, with 56.76 million shares outstanding and 54.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, EPAM reached a trading volume of 664713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAM shares is $431.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for EPAM Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $776 to $410. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for EPAM Systems Inc. stock. On August 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EPAM shares from 455 to 670.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPAM Systems Inc. is set at 22.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAM in the course of the last twelve months was 32.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has EPAM stock performed recently?

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, EPAM shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.71, while it was recorded at 302.05 for the last single week of trading, and 530.51 for the last 200 days.

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EPAM Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM Systems Inc. go to 24.90%.

Insider trade positions for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]

There are presently around $15,469 million, or 95.60% of EPAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,119,526, which is approximately 19.919% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,644,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in EPAM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.21 billion in EPAM stock with ownership of nearly -8.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

369 institutional holders increased their position in EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE:EPAM] by around 7,163,083 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 5,508,252 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 40,657,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,329,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAM stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 976,165 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 647,358 shares during the same period.