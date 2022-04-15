William Blair lifts Titan International Inc. [TWI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Titan International Inc. [NYSE: TWI] jumped around 0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.84 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 3.

Titan International, Inc. will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, to be followed by a teleconference and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The real-time, listen-only webcast can be accessed using the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/321965608 or on our website at www.titan-intl.com within the “Investor Relations” page under the “News & Events” menu (https://ir.titan-intl.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx). Listeners should access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Titan International Inc. stock is now 35.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWI Stock saw the intraday high of $14.91 and lowest of $14.515 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.77, which means current price is +61.54% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 476.44K shares, TWI reached a trading volume of 416853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan International Inc. [TWI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWI shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Titan International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan International Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has TWI stock performed recently?

Titan International Inc. [TWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, TWI shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Titan International Inc. [TWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.65, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Titan International Inc. [TWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan International Inc. [TWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.34. Titan International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Titan International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Titan International Inc. [TWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Titan International Inc. [TWI]

There are presently around $703 million, or 77.20% of TWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,341,089, which is approximately 3.198% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,005,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.79 million in TWI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $57.06 million in TWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Titan International Inc. [NYSE:TWI] by around 3,166,565 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,089,624 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 42,141,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,397,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,114,471 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 287,128 shares during the same period.