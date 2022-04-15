William Blair lifts Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LYRA] price surged by 20.35 percent to reach at $1.27. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Lyra Therapeutics Announces Closing of $100.5 Million Private Placement.

Private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules .

Proceeds to support Lyra’s ongoing clinical development of LYR-210 and LYR-220.

A sum of 458964 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 190.86K shares. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $7.96 and dropped to a low of $6.56 until finishing in the latest session at $7.51.

The one-year LYRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.34. The average equity rating for LYRA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYRA shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LYRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 266.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

LYRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.84. With this latest performance, LYRA shares gained by 94.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.20 for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyra Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -15303.51 and a Gross Margin at -251.23. Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15267.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.13.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

LYRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. go to -1.60%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 69.70% of LYRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYRA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,222,560, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.41% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 1,100,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.27 million in LYRA stocks shares; and PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $3.88 million in LYRA stock with ownership of nearly -3.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LYRA] by around 233,530 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 665,060 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,336,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,234,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,366 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 376,829 shares during the same period.