why Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.40

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE: TUFN] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Turn/River Capital Raises $1.35 Billion Fund V.

Turn/River Capital, a leading technology growth equity and buyout firm, announced today that it has successfully raised its fifth fund, Turn/River Capital V (“Fund V”). The oversubscribed Fund V closed at its $1.35 billion cap with strong support from all current investors, as well as a select number of notable new investors. The amount also includes $100 million from the employees of Turn/River Capital, as well as their friends and families.

Also today, in a separate press release, Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a leading cybersecurity automation company with a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Turn/River Capital for $570 million.

A sum of 426148 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 722.11K shares. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares reached a high of $12.95 and dropped to a low of $12.85 until finishing in the latest session at $12.90.

The one-year TUFN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.73. The average equity rating for TUFN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru's Opinion on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUFN shares is $13.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

TUFN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, TUFN shares gained by 58.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.83 for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.41, while it was recorded at 12.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.74 and a Gross Margin at +79.17. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.81.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TUFN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $256 million, or 53.20% of TUFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUFN stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,756,491, which is approximately 79.477% of the company’s market cap and around 12.25% of the total institutional ownership; HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., holding 1,895,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.45 million in TUFN stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $24.32 million in TUFN stock with ownership of nearly -0.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE:TUFN] by around 7,640,577 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 917,685 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 11,250,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,808,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUFN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,606,555 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 325,173 shares during the same period.