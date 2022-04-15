why Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Ryerson Holding Corporation [NYSE: RYI] gained 3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $41.00 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Ryerson to Host Earnings Call on Thursday, May 5th to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 5th, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The live online broadcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, ir.ryerson.com. Ryerson will report earnings after the market close on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation represents 38.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.58 billion with the latest information. RYI stock price has been found in the range of $39.69 to $41.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 290.09K shares, RYI reached a trading volume of 411099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYI shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ryerson Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Ryerson Holding Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryerson Holding Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for RYI stock

Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.31. With this latest performance, RYI shares gained by 17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.91 for Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.53, while it was recorded at 36.75 for the last single week of trading, and 24.51 for the last 200 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.92. Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 87.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12.

Ryerson Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryerson Holding Corporation go to 0.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ryerson Holding Corporation [RYI]

There are presently around $1,436 million, or 92.40% of RYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYI stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 21,037,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,847,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.75 million in RYI stocks shares; and JB CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $54.29 million in RYI stock with ownership of nearly 1.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ryerson Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Ryerson Holding Corporation [NYSE:RYI] by around 1,221,268 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,324,860 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 32,478,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,024,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,317 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 135,842 shares during the same period.