why Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.25

Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: ORGN] closed the trading session at $6.74 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.665, while the highest price level was $6.86. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Origin Materials Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

World’s leading carbon-negative materials company joins the ranks of SpaceX, Tesla, Moderna, Beyond Meat, and more.

Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.50 percent and weekly performance of 6.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, ORGN reached to a volume of 601432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Origin Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ORGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

ORGN stock trade performance evaluation

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.65. With this latest performance, ORGN shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.99, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN] managed to generate an average of -$62,576 per employee.Origin Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 107.80 and a Current Ratio set at 107.80.

Origin Materials Inc. [ORGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $258 million, or 28.30% of ORGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 10,518,615, which is approximately 11.84% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,122,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.78 million in ORGN stocks shares; and APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $23.59 million in ORGN stock with ownership of nearly -1.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Origin Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:ORGN] by around 6,208,359 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 6,571,872 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 25,488,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,268,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORGN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,822,991 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,093,689 shares during the same period.