why Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.50

Marten Transport Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRTN] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -2.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.87. The company report on March 1, 2022 that MARTEN TRANSPORT ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 50% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.06 per share of common stock from $0.04 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2022.

This is Marten’s 47th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $198.0 million in cash dividends, including special dividends totaling $134.9 million in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2010.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 479968 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marten Transport Ltd. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.19%.

The market cap for MRTN stock reached $1.36 billion, with 82.98 million shares outstanding and 59.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 470.02K shares, MRTN reached a trading volume of 479968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRTN shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Marten Transport Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Marten Transport Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MRTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marten Transport Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRTN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has MRTN stock performed recently?

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, MRTN shares dropped by -19.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.56 for the last 200 days.

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.80 and a Gross Margin at +13.42. Marten Transport Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.88.

Marten Transport Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marten Transport Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]

There are presently around $936 million, or 73.10% of MRTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,519,174, which is approximately 3.843% of the company’s market cap and around 22.20% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 6,023,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.58 million in MRTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $94.44 million in MRTN stock with ownership of nearly -1.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Marten Transport Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRTN] by around 5,063,968 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,542,608 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 50,388,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,994,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRTN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,608,936 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,856 shares during the same period.