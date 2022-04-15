why Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.00

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [NYSE: ETD] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -0.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.26. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Ethan Allen Announces Earnings Release Date for its Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Following the release, the Company will host an analyst conference call at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) to discuss its results. The analyst conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 353527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for ETD stock reached $638.32 million, with 25.40 million shares outstanding and 22.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 446.38K shares, ETD reached a trading volume of 353527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETD shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETD in the course of the last twelve months was 47.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ETD stock performed recently?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, ETD shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.70, while it was recorded at 25.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.96 for the last 200 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.39 and a Gross Margin at +57.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for ETD is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.88. Additionally, ETD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD] managed to generate an average of $14,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 80.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETD]

There are presently around $544 million, or 89.50% of ETD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,193,865, which is approximately 7.386% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,822,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.02 million in ETD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.04 million in ETD stock with ownership of nearly 6.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [NYSE:ETD] by around 2,056,586 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 2,333,640 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,158,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,548,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,652 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 907,573 shares during the same period.