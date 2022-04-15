why Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.33

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] closed the trading session at $29.68 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.585, while the highest price level was $31.501. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Cryoport’s MVE Biological Solutions’ New Prague Manufacturing Plant Returns to Full Production.

Company provides further update on financial impact of New Prague, MN fire.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that its New Prague facility has returned to full production. As previously announced, a fire occurred in a portion of the MVE Biological Solutions manufacturing facility located in New Prague, Minnesota on January 25, 2022, causing production to be temporarily curtailed. The New Prague facility manufactures aluminum dewars and is one of MVE Biological Solutions’ three global manufacturing facilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.84 percent and weekly performance of -8.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 565.21K shares, CYRX reached to a volume of 448764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $71.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $78 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cryoport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CYRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.90.

CYRX stock trade performance evaluation

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, CYRX shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.71, while it was recorded at 30.40 for the last single week of trading, and 55.21 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.03 and a Gross Margin at +36.89. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.95.

Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,276 million, or 94.60% of CYRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,772,183, which is approximately -15.831% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,356,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.61 million in CYRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.1 million in CYRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cryoport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ:CYRX] by around 5,865,030 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 3,793,795 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 33,327,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,985,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,479 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 761,618 shares during the same period.