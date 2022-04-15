why BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -0.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.63. The company report on April 11, 2022 that BigBear.ai Acquires ProModel Corporation, Leading Provider of Simulation-Based Analytics Software.

Addition of ProModel Portfolio Significantly Advances BigBear.ai Commercial Growth Strategy with a Focus on Operational AI to Enhance Design, Manufacturing, and Process Optimization.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), the leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced it has acquired ProModel Corporation, a provider of simulation-based predictive analytics software for manufacturing, healthcare, shipbuilding, and other industries. The accretive acquisition furthers BigBear.ai’s commercial growth strategy with the addition of industry-leading modeling applications used by hundreds of global customers, including many Fortune 500 companies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 823646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at 15.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.32%.

The market cap for BBAI stock reached $1.71 billion, with 135.57 million shares outstanding and 12.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 801.88K shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 823646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has BBAI stock performed recently?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.45. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 49.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.71 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 8.54 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

There are presently around $166 million, or 7.00% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 4,999,216, which is approximately 614.174% of the company’s market cap and around 90.72% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,856,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.71 million in BBAI stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $34.88 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 10,782,330 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 27,932,923 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 25,538,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,176,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,322 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 25,964,160 shares during the same period.