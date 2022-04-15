why 2U Inc. [TWOU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.08

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] slipped around -1.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.84 at the close of the session, down -8.36%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that 2U Reports Results for Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2021.

Delivers revenue growth of 22% for the full year.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today reported financial and operating results for the full-year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

2U Inc. stock is now -41.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWOU Stock saw the intraday high of $12.86 and lowest of $11.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.52, which means current price is +37.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, TWOU reached a trading volume of 931417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 2U Inc. [TWOU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $23.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

How has TWOU stock performed recently?

2U Inc. [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.55. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.89, while it was recorded at 12.46 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.14 and a Gross Margin at +71.52. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.66.

2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for 2U Inc. [TWOU]

There are presently around $998 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,949,466, which is approximately 6.386% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 7,796,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.31 million in TWOU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.33 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 1.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 8,491,007 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 10,635,682 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 65,168,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,295,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,004,712 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,410,871 shares during the same period.