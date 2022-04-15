why 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -2.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.96. The company report on February 17, 2022 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Forms Scientific Advisory Board.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced the formation of a scientific advisory board (SAB).

Dr. Jonathan Rothbard, 180 Life Sciences Chief Scientific Officer stated, “We are pleased to announce the formation of the scientific advisory board whose initial composition will include Drs. Raphael Mechoulam (Hebrew University, Israel), Kevin Tracey (Hofstra/Northwell, USA), Irene Tracey (Oxford University, England), Chas Bountra (Oxford University, England) and Sallie Lamb (Exeter University, England).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 365857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 180 Life Sciences Corp. stands at 8.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.08%.

The market cap for ATNF stock reached $69.62 million, with 35.52 million shares outstanding and 24.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.18K shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 365857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

How has ATNF stock performed recently?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -28.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.28 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.53.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.50% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,004,406, which is approximately 6.957% of the company’s market cap and around 12.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 367,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in ATNF stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.67 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly -35.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 180 Life Sciences Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 1,100,642 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 500,736 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,607,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,209,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,990 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 148,533 shares during the same period.