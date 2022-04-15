Weibo Corporation [WB] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $37.50

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.29%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Weibo Announces US$500 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media platform in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its American depositary shares over the next 12 months, ending on March 31, 2023.

The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. ‎.

Over the last 12 months, WB stock dropped by -53.92%. The one-year Weibo Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.55. The average equity rating for WB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.82 billion, with 230.70 million shares outstanding and 138.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, WB stock reached a trading volume of 554377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $40.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $27.80. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $56, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on WB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.29.

WB Stock Performance Analysis:

Weibo Corporation [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.99, while it was recorded at 23.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weibo Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.90 and a Gross Margin at +82.11. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.98.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 12.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.42. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $541,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

WB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to 10.07%.

Weibo Corporation [WB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,655 million, or 46.30% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 9,979,976, which is approximately 25.527% of the company’s market cap and around 6.12% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 9,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.2 million in WB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $163.22 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly -14.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 18,370,074 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 14,667,779 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 39,559,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,597,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,484,847 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,740 shares during the same period.