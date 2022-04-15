Wedbush lifts Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ: ASND] loss -2.23% on the last trading session, reaching $112.85 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Ascendant Provides an Update on Its Ongoing Feasibility Study and Related Activities at Its Lagoa Salgada Project, Portugal.

Figure 1.

Ascendis Pharma A/S represents 56.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.60 billion with the latest information. ASND stock price has been found in the range of $111.755 to $115.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 427.83K shares, ASND reached a trading volume of 386550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASND shares is $183.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASND stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $148 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $187, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ASND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascendis Pharma A/S is set at 7.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 776.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68.

Trading performance analysis for ASND stock

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, ASND shares dropped by -8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.77, while it was recorded at 110.88 for the last single week of trading, and 132.97 for the last 200 days.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ascendis Pharma A/S go to -1.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ascendis Pharma A/S [ASND]

There are presently around $6,602 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASND stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 7,940,434, which is approximately 1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,567,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $854.04 million in ASND stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $604.42 million in ASND stock with ownership of nearly -0.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascendis Pharma A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Ascendis Pharma A/S [NASDAQ:ASND] by around 3,674,313 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,040,990 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 51,785,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,500,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASND stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,259,572 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,437 shares during the same period.