Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Diageo plc [DEO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Diageo plc [NYSE: DEO] surged by $2.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $210.00 during the day while it closed the day at $209.22. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Introducing Astral Tequila, Nourished by the Sun and Stars.

Diageo plc stock has also loss -0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DEO stock has inclined by 0.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.92% and lost -4.96% year-on date.

The market cap for DEO stock reached $119.98 billion, with 582.75 million shares outstanding and 574.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 407.39K shares, DEO reached a trading volume of 454626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diageo plc [DEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEO shares is $225.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diageo plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Diageo plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diageo plc is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEO in the course of the last twelve months was 79.73.

DEO stock trade performance evaluation

Diageo plc [DEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, DEO shares gained by 9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Diageo plc [DEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.66, while it was recorded at 208.35 for the last single week of trading, and 200.15 for the last 200 days.

Diageo plc [DEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diageo plc [DEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.59 and a Gross Margin at +60.75. Diageo plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.89.

Return on Total Capital for DEO is now 15.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diageo plc [DEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.79. Additionally, DEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 190.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diageo plc [DEO] managed to generate an average of $95,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diageo plc [DEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diageo plc go to 11.50%.

Diageo plc [DEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,418 million, or 9.70% of DEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEO stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 5,137,172, which is approximately -0.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,447,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.09 million in DEO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $493.03 million in DEO stock with ownership of nearly -3.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

505 institutional holders increased their position in Diageo plc [NYSE:DEO] by around 3,029,518 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 2,330,294 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 49,212,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,572,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEO stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,848 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 415,324 shares during the same period.