Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BioNTech SE [BNTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] slipped around -4.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $175.29 at the close of the session, down -2.28%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Data Demonstrating High Immune Response Following a Booster Dose of their COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 Through 11 Years of Age.

Data from a subanalysis of 30 sera from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial of children 5 through 11 years of age show a 36-fold increase in SARS-CoV-2 Omicron neutralizing titers following a booster (third) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine .

In the Phase 2/3 clinical trial with 140 children a booster (third) dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies by 6-fold against the SARS-CoV-2 wild-type strain in this age group.

BioNTech SE stock is now -32.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNTX Stock saw the intraday high of $181.69 and lowest of $174.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 464.00, which means current price is +44.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 874607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $276.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 10.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 51.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has BNTX stock performed recently?

BioNTech SE [BNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.06, while it was recorded at 172.92 for the last single week of trading, and 250.17 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +92.93 and a Gross Margin at +99.49. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 160.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 116.75.

BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for BioNTech SE [BNTX]

There are presently around $6,244 million, or 16.30% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,532,436, which is approximately 2.949% of the company’s market cap and around 66.88% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,187,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $733.96 million in BNTX stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $548.09 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly -23.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 5,391,043 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 6,449,646 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 23,781,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,622,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,555,480 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 620,785 shares during the same period.